Plans to improve our democracy should be at the heart of that speech. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the vulnerability of democracy around the world.

In response to this, the Government should take steps to strengthen and modernise our democracy at home.

Measures that would help include a fair voting system that ensures no party can achieve absolute power on the basis of a minority of the votes. We also need change to ensure more transparency and accountability of our elected representatives.

"The Queen’s Speech needs concrete action to begin the process of restoring trust", says one reader.

I hope our local MPs will support the calls for change made by Unlock Democracy and other campaign groups.

Geoffrey Hazelwood

Notts

