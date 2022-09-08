It is a lovely idea, but how long will it be a place for reflection when it has been desecrated?

Mansfield Council ought to be thinking forward to when the Beales building is put back into use.

There will be a great need for nearby parking, for people with limited mobility, who need to attend the planned new community centre.

A reader feels money spent on a memorial garden could be put to better use.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money involved in the new garden would be better used to encourage businesses of note, to move back into the town centre, by offering reduced rental or rates.

This is what is desperately needed not only for residents but to encourage more footfall.

Anyone wishing to shop for, say, a special occasion, has to travel to others towns in order to do so. There are so few decent shops in Mansfield now.

E Wass

Mansfield

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.