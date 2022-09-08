Letter: Put money for memorial garden to better use
There must be others like me who feel this project for the proposed memorial garden on Walkden Street will be a total waste of money once the drunks and vandals have had a go at it.
It is a lovely idea, but how long will it be a place for reflection when it has been desecrated?
Mansfield Council ought to be thinking forward to when the Beales building is put back into use.
There will be a great need for nearby parking, for people with limited mobility, who need to attend the planned new community centre.
The money involved in the new garden would be better used to encourage businesses of note, to move back into the town centre, by offering reduced rental or rates.
This is what is desperately needed not only for residents but to encourage more footfall.
Anyone wishing to shop for, say, a special occasion, has to travel to others towns in order to do so. There are so few decent shops in Mansfield now.
E Wass
Mansfield
