I am not sure enough testing has been done yet on its waste emissions before giving the go-ahead.

The public needs to be assured of this and nothing reported has alleviated such fears.

Not enough is being done to clean our air. Can we have a full report on what such emissions from this plant’s disposal of waste will contain?

A reader has concerns over emissions from Bilsthorpe Energy Centre.

Mary (full name supplied)

Notts

