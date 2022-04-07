Letter: £70 fine for not realising what time it was
I spent two-and-a-half hours in Sainsbury’s on March 15.
Didn’t realise the time
I spent more than £155 and they are charging me a £70 parking fine. I’m utterly disgusted and think more people should be aware to be careful.
I’m sure there are signs, but I was just pottering about and honestly didn’t notice the time, because I was shopping.
I honestly think people should know.
Lyn Whiting
Notts
