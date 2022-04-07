Didn’t realise the time

I spent more than £155 and they are charging me a £70 parking fine. I’m utterly disgusted and think more people should be aware to be careful.

I’m sure there are signs, but I was just pottering about and honestly didn’t notice the time, because I was shopping.

A reader's shopping trip to Sainsburys resulted in her being handed a £70 fine.

I honestly think people should know.

Lyn Whiting

Notts

