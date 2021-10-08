Letter: Protesters have always told it like it really is

It is indeed frustrating to have our normal way of life disrupted by people who have concerns to which most of us try to turn a blind eye.

Yet it is that very way of life which is creating the greatest problem this planet has to face.

A great majority of scientists tell us climate change is a fact and is mostly due to human activity. Or as some prefer to say, human error.

"Without protesters, democracy would be no more than one choice every five years", writes one reader.

But politicians pay more attention to what is manageable in the present economic rather than meteorological climate.

Without protesters, democracy would be no more than one choice every five years between a couple of out-of-touch individuals with a short-term outlook.

But demonstrators are aware of that other hard-won freedom, the power of democracy – the right to protest. And it works.

Without protest we would not be allowed on our moorland; unions would not have gained fair pay, holidays, five day week etc; South Africa would still be an apartheid country; the workers of Jarrow would still be in poverty; black Americans would still lack human rights; women would not have a vote.

G Shepherd

By email

