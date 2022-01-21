We are quite boring, I suppose, in as much as we pick up our dog mess, plus the mess some others leave, and try to keep the field as spick and span as possible.

On the field is an enclosed child’s play area for smaller children, and in the summer it is a pleasure to see them enjoy it.

For some reason, large groups of older children are starting to congregate about 4.15pm in the small children’s enclosure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every morning now, bags containing dog mess are found thrown out of all the bins all over the field and playground. It is also thrown on to the main road at cars over the hedge. Dog faeces is smeared all down the slide to prevent children using it.

The area is covered in litter, bottles, a Manor School clip-on tie and it continues getting worse.

At first our group tidied it all up again, we reported it, but of course we have no proof, just because a tie was found, so we are fighting a losing battle.

It is too intimidating for the ladies to tackle them and we feel powerless. We (I suppose) have now gone on strike as there is no point cleaning it up. No-one will see what we see unless we leave it but it goes against the grain.

Short of patrolling around the field, we cannot think what to do next. The problem is not going away!

Kathleen Radford

Address supplied

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.