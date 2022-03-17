Yet, having walked fairly regularly along there, I have not noticed any bad potholes etc. However, other roads nearby, such as near Alexa Beauty Salon and adjacent roads, are in dire need of repair, as are Albert Street in Mansfield and the areas around Union Street, and St John Street, that links the inner ring road is diabolical.

A few years ago, North Park and Parkland Close were resurfaced. Some of the residents I know on there couldn't understand why, as it wasn't needed.

However, it was approaching the end of March, which is of course, the end of the financial year. The county council, I imagine, has to spend any money left before that, otherwise it would get a reduction in future funding allocations!

Why not resurface the roads that are in far greater need? I walked down Albert Street and noticed how bad the road is.

That gets maybe equal traffic use as Nottingham Road, and Atkin Lane will have extra traffic from the development on High Oakham Hill, and of course, the few other places on High Oakham Drive.

An average of two cars per household will put on a further 100 cars.

Is that the reasoning, rather than resurface the other roads in dire need?

Mark Wilson

Mansfield

