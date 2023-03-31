The Government sometimes gives the impression that Britain is more involved with this issue than most other countries.

This is not the case. Turkey, Lebanon, Syria, Germany, Uganda, Bangladesh, Greece, Canada, Pakistan, USA and Sweden have all taken in more refugees and asylum seekers than we have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Government’s approach has, for years, been hostile to those seeking refuge here. The Prime Minister and Home Secretary, together with many of their fellow Tory MPs, continue to use inflammatory language when referencing the issue.

A reader is unimpressed at some of the language used towards asylum seekers by certain Tories.

They promote fear of ‘the other’. Foreigners are viewed as a threat to our safety, culture and economic stability.

The Tories have a long history where this is concerned. Enoch Powell spoke of immigration leading to ‘rivers of blood’, David Cameron, when Prime Minister, referred to asylum seekers as a ‘swarm’ and the current Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has spoken of ‘an invasion’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tories pushed through the Nationality and Borders Act in 2022 to limit the rights of people who had arrived by boat, and to allow ‘offshore processing centres’. Not content with this, leading members of the Government have sought to undermine and dismiss any alternative views that might be expressed on the subject. Civil Rights campaigners are dismissed as ‘lefty lawyers’, BBC News is regularly attacked and criticised by the Government and Tory MPs alike.

I feel Gary Lineker was right to say what he said about certain policies of today’s Government. While some will not be happy to recognise or accept the comparison he made, I believe we ignore it at our peril.

Ed Runham

By email

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.