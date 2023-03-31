Peace is only a five letter word

But in essence it's very strong

The opposite meaning is war

A reader has penned a poem about the war in Ukraine.

An action which is entirely wrong

Peace is prosperity for nations

Most countries in the world are good

Why must we always have fighting

Why are children covered in blood?

Why are dictators bloodthirsty

Do they need other countries land?

Surely, they have enough already

The invaded have to take a stand

Russia's Putin is a first-class example

What does he want from Ukraine?

Russia has an enormous territory

His invasion has not much to gain

Though Ukraine is very industrious

With vast farms of product to grow

Maybe he needs all the tons of grain

For his people on which to bestow

I do not think that is his wish,

To be popular is his endeavour

His massive ego is driving him on

He wants to be remembered forever

The invading troops are criminals

Tortured bodies have been found

With villages and small hamlets

Systematically raised to the ground

The Russian soldiers are ruthless

Slaughtering the young and the old

The destruction of civilian property

Cause the Ukrainian defence to be bold.

The unrelenting consistent destruction

Of the utilities that civilians need

and the blatant hospital bombing

Why should the citizens suffer indeed

The Russian army is a monstrosity

Their cruelty is really despicable

Causing families and children hardships

Has no reason and is so inexplicable.

What is Putin's actual project

What is his personal aim?

Is he trying to achieve notoriety

So his people will recall his name?

With the agony and deaths he has caused

Putin does not have peace on his mind

It would not be conducive to his ego.

His personality is not to be kind

President Zelenski came to Britain,

To offer his country’s thanks

But also to plead for assistance

With missiles, aeroplanes and tanks

Putin's anger at Zelenski's action

He increased his attacks in Ukraine

Especially on Kyiv the capital

Will Zelenski's efforts be in vain?

Putin is trying to befriend China

He needs weapons, is that his aim

If China considers supplying them

Could be the start of a nasty game

If Russia and China amalgamate,

It would give Putin's war more clout

Maybe create a new superpower

Which does not bear thinking about

If China did supply arms to Russia

Would it give the world a new face

Could it shift the American power

And give Russia and China a new place?

Ukraine citizens are depending on us

In conscience we can't let them down

With dead bodies of adults and children

In every city, village and town.

The doomsters are in trepidation,

They think we might make Putin mad

He keeps hinting at nuclear weapons

Which for humanities sake would be bad

And though it would be a blessing

If all hostilities were to cease

I don't think Putin will stand down

And accept the grace of peace

When Putin's demise is near

I hope his body will not die well

I think his mind and soul

Should be forever confined to hell.

Terry Williams

Notts