Letter: Poem - War or Peace
Reader Terry Williams has put this poem together about the war in Ukraine, which he has called: War or Peace.
Peace is only a five letter word
But in essence it's very strong
The opposite meaning is war
An action which is entirely wrong
Peace is prosperity for nations
Most countries in the world are good
Why must we always have fighting
Why are children covered in blood?
Why are dictators bloodthirsty
Do they need other countries land?
Surely, they have enough already
The invaded have to take a stand
Russia's Putin is a first-class example
What does he want from Ukraine?
Russia has an enormous territory
His invasion has not much to gain
Though Ukraine is very industrious
With vast farms of product to grow
Maybe he needs all the tons of grain
For his people on which to bestow
I do not think that is his wish,
To be popular is his endeavour
His massive ego is driving him on
He wants to be remembered forever
The invading troops are criminals
Tortured bodies have been found
With villages and small hamlets
Systematically raised to the ground
The Russian soldiers are ruthless
Slaughtering the young and the old
The destruction of civilian property
Cause the Ukrainian defence to be bold.
The unrelenting consistent destruction
Of the utilities that civilians need
and the blatant hospital bombing
Why should the citizens suffer indeed
The Russian army is a monstrosity
Their cruelty is really despicable
Causing families and children hardships
Has no reason and is so inexplicable.
What is Putin's actual project
What is his personal aim?
Is he trying to achieve notoriety
So his people will recall his name?
With the agony and deaths he has caused
Putin does not have peace on his mind
It would not be conducive to his ego.
His personality is not to be kind
President Zelenski came to Britain,
To offer his country’s thanks
But also to plead for assistance
With missiles, aeroplanes and tanks
Putin's anger at Zelenski's action
He increased his attacks in Ukraine
Especially on Kyiv the capital
Will Zelenski's efforts be in vain?
Putin is trying to befriend China
He needs weapons, is that his aim
If China considers supplying them
Could be the start of a nasty game
If Russia and China amalgamate,
It would give Putin's war more clout
Maybe create a new superpower
Which does not bear thinking about
If China did supply arms to Russia
Would it give the world a new face
Could it shift the American power
And give Russia and China a new place?
Ukraine citizens are depending on us
In conscience we can't let them down
With dead bodies of adults and children
In every city, village and town.
The doomsters are in trepidation,
They think we might make Putin mad
He keeps hinting at nuclear weapons
Which for humanities sake would be bad
And though it would be a blessing
If all hostilities were to cease
I don't think Putin will stand down
And accept the grace of peace
When Putin's demise is near
I hope his body will not die well
I think his mind and soul
Should be forever confined to hell.
Terry Williams
Notts
For another local letter click here: