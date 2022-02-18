Letter: Boris Johnson lives in his own fantasy world
This is what the PM should have said…
“As your Prime Minister, I have to tell you that, whilst we were asking everyone to obey Draconian lockdown measures, some members of my team and I did not follow them ourselves.
“We were all under a lot of pressure and, in order to promote team bonding at a difficult time, we did gather socially, which I admit was against the rules.
“Now the situation has come to light, I can see how hurtful it must be to those who lost loved ones and were not able to be with them at their parting. For that, I am deeply sorry.”
Unfortunately, we have a PM who lives in a fantasy world, with little room for truth or accountability.
The British public can’t stand cheats who jump to the front of the queue, and have a strong dislike for politicians who evade the truth or worse. Not surprising the public have now turned against him.
Chris Carter
By email
