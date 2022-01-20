This is a man who was so ill he was in intensive care and has not looked the same since, given no time to mourn his own mother when she died, or rejoice for his healthy newborn, who looks haggard, who is now half the man he was.

The knives are out as much in his own party as well as Labour, the SNP, Lib Dem and the rest.

How many of these MPs have broken the rules? For their basic pay of £1,500 a week plus, they should all get back to serving their constituents and stop treating the electorate as idiots by playing games.

A reader defends Boris Johnson's actions.

I would not blame Boris if he said ‘to hell with the lot of you, I am off’.

For the last two years, the Government has battled this deadly virus. Would any other party have done better? No.

They have made lots of mistakes, but they got a lot of things right, namely the vaccine roll-out.

Could the majority of the British public honestly put up their hands and say they obeyed every rule?

I say if Boris resigns all the MPs, who also broke any of the rules should also resign. Parliament would be nearly empty.

I cannot believe that, in the midst of one of the most serious crises Britain has faced, all Parliament can talk about is a party.

Marrianna Humphries

Notts

