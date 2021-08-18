Letter: PM has fallen well short in so many ways

We're not leading the world in vaccine rollouts. In percentage of population vaccinated, at the time of writing, we are seventh behind six EU countries including Spain and Belgium.

Although an undoubted success, this was due to a collaboration between scientists, the NHS and local authorities, not Boris Johnson. He’s more associated with the £37 billion Track and Trace debacle.

It has been well documented that Boris Johnson's delayed response at every stage of the pandemic led to needless deaths, particularly amongst the elderly.

Also, if Brexit has been done, why is there an ongoing conflict over the Northern Ireland Protocol and a customs border in the Irish Sea?

Probably because the Prime Minister signed the Brexit agreement without understanding the consequences. He repeatedly denies the existence of any such border!

Following the pandemic, the recovery packages for education and the NHS are well below what is required.

The Government’s own education adviser resigned on hearing that only a tenth of what was required to alleviate the impact of Covid on our schools was being provided.

Safe to say this will impact greatest on the poorest parts of the country.

Basically, I feel that none of Ben Bradley' s opinions on the Prime Minister’s so-called good work, presented in his recent column as facts, stands up to scrutiny.

Furthermore, it will be interesting to read his opinions on his boss’s latest crass and insensitive comments with regards to the pit closures and the subsequent devastation it caused.

Mansfield, and communities like it, being used as a butt for one of his ‘jokes’. Unbelievable.

Ed Liegis

Mansfield

