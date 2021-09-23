Letter: PM has been so unlucky during his time in charge

Everything for the future was ready to go. Then bang, Covid, economy collapse, Boris in isolation, Europe doing everything possible to bring the UK down.

It must be impossible to carry out promises with so much damage being done to the economy.

It is easy to criticise from over the wall. I'll bet past Prime Ministers are glad they didn't get a start like Boris. He must be gutted, not being able to get started.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hasn't been dealt a good hand during his time in Government, says one reader.

Harry Marshall

By email

