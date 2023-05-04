Later, about 1350, the family came to Derbyshire.

William Blythe (my ancestor) had two sons, Geoffrey Blythe and John Blythe. Geoffrey who had been close to Henry VII in Wales, and attended Eton and Cambridge together, became the Kings' Chaplin and Bishop of Coventry and Lichfield, and president of Wales from 1512 to 1524. William had Bishops' House built for his two sons at Sheffield, now a working museum with which I'm involved.

The family partly remained at Sheffield, although Geoffrey was of course mainly in the King's presence, and during Geoffrey’s final hours, Henry VIII sat with him and he is now buried at Salisbury Cathedral.

There is a chapel in St James’ Church named after my ancestors and some are buried there, including my grandparents with whom I was fairly close and had an involvement.

The next generation was again involved with the Monarchy, as an associate of Anthony Babbington, and would sign as witness to family documents of land purchases, this was partly done at Dethick Manor near Matlock, and at Hemsworth Hall, and Chantry House and Cottage - the family homes (I have been in contact with the present owner of Chantry House).

Anthony, was trying to replace Elizabeth I in favour of Mary Queen of Scots. My ancestor was involved in intercepting letters from and to Mary, and also sent several to the Tower of London who crossed him. He didn't suffer fools easily.

My ancestor became very close to HM Elizabeth I throughout her reign. That would have been very interesting.

Just a little later, one generation had four daughters. Two married and settled locally, one at Annesley Hall married a Chaworth, that brings into a Byron connection, and another married and lived at Carnfield Hall, occupied as a family home today. The other two daughters remained but married into equal families in Derbyshire, as did the two brothers.

My late uncle, chief production officer for Shell and also Chairman of Bacton (Norfolk), became friends of HRH Prince Philip. My grandmother's side on my father's side, were the Cubitt family from Norfolk. From the mid-18th century, Rev Cubitt had two sons. One became another reverend, and Thomas was a very successful architect, designing Belgravia in London and redesigning Osbourne House, and also the front of Buckingham Palace.

One of Thomas's descendants is Camilla, shortly to be crowned Queen. I have occasionally received a note from her, in fact one very recently.

I can easily say that we have gone full family circle now, from about 1250 to today. Fortunately, none of my past ancestors lost their heads!

It will be interesting to watch the Coronation and the crowning.

Mark Wilson

Mansfield

