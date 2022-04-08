How did the council planners slip that one in?

I recall reading for it being planned for Sutton Road. If I am right then Botany Avenue is not Sutton Road.

Are house owners going to be compensated for any loss when trying to sell their houses and were they consulted?

A letter this week about a phone mast which has been erected in the town.

We can all be sure there are no councillors living around that end.

The residents should storm the council offices and demand for it to be removed to a less ‘in your face’ location.

What about Rosemary playing field? It could have been tucked away there in a less obvious corner.

Where any other sites considered? The residents should demand to know how this site was chosen.

It’s not even a tall thin discreet mast, it’s an ugly thick mast, plus all the electrical boxes.

My commiserations to residents who are going to have to live with it.

Marrianna Humphries

Mansfield

