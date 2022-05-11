According to Nottinghamshire County Council, the bus lanes can be inserted ‘without being detrimental to journey times for car drivers’. It ‘will also improve Nottingham and Derby cities by reducing carbon (emissions) and improving air quality across the region’.

It sounds like the nonsense spouted by Government Ministers justifying the latest wrong-doing by the Prime Minister or a colleague, although I doubt Grant Shapps was involved here.

Ashfield’s MP must be uneasy about proposals to reduce Robin Hood Line services. Lee Anderson has tried to build a reputation on improving rail services in his constituency. Some of his ideas are sensible; others I’ve regularly dismissed as nonsense.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perhaps we need some toll roads in the area, writes reader Tony Olsson.

After seeing HS2, East Midland’s Hub, Northern Powerhouse Rail and some worthwhile proposals trashed in the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan, it must be galling for Mr Anderson to be faced with even more disappointments.The improvements to the Robin Hood and Maid Marian lines had even attracted funding, he says, to investigate improvements – not to build the lines, as misreported.

I’ve been around long enough to know that, in the minds of the Tory party, supporting private road operators and road building takes preference over developing railways and reducing pollution and global warming.Road building is financed by taxation, whereas most aspects of railways construction and operation are financed by private investors.You would expect Tories to be eager to support privately owned railways, but, unlike roads, they are not free to use – perhaps we need some toll roads?

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.