Letter: Peaks of Sanctuary is a piece of writing inspired by East Midlands scenery

It is safe to say it has been something of a saviour.

I have written a piece – Peaks Of Sanctuary – inspired by the area of Matlock I hope readers get as much hope and pleasure out of reading it as I did writing it.

Up in the peaks you can find peace, high in the District snaking streams flow, a pearly sheep’s fleece can be seen down below,

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader has penned a poem about Matlock and the Peak District entitled Peaks of Sanctuary.

If searching for Blue John underground or high up Mam Tor, tranquillity can always be found, Abrahamic views and stately pastures, this place alone is like the rapture.

A landscape so heavenly as if created by Blake, a common man and Duke call this place home, a place impossible to fake, each trail leads to a lofty dome.

A paradise on earth, you wouldn’t mind getting lost, as its beauty is unparalleled even in a deep winter frost.

Christopher Clay

Mansfield

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website.

Whilst I have your attention, there is something I would like to request of you

In order for us to continue to provide you with high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to kindly purchase a copy of our newspaper.

All of our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But unfortunately being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever right now to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local and valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information we know you want to read, by buying a copy of our newspaper.