Letter: Paying for the overheads

However, the salaries of individual CEOs are an eye-opener to those who give limited funds to provide care.

Here are just a few: Cancer Research, £244,000; Red Cross, £173k; BHF, £179k; Princes Trust, £155k; Scope, £162k; Dogs Trust, £155k; and Save The Children, £145k.

All these figures are available via request to the internet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One letter this week reveals how much money actually goes to the charities themselves.

Please do not stop making contributions to your favourite causes, but be aware of the overheads we also support.

Alan ArmstrongBy email

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.