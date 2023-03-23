The first item was about Gary Lineker and the second about doctors striking for more money.

Here we have a football presenter on £1.35m, along with his assistants on salaries of hundreds of thousands of pounds, just for an hour or two on a Saturday night. Both the doctors and the BBC are paid for by the state, or our money.

Originally the BBC was on its own but now there are a multitude of channels to visit. How can these outrageous payments be justified in this economic climate?

I would be quite happy to disband the BBC and give the money to the NHS.

John Bunting

