It is teeming with bird life and there is a flat tarmac footpath round its perimeter, suitable for use by the disabled, pram pushers and learner cyclists.

Regular visitors come from all around to spend an hour or so on many days of the week. Normally there is a coffee/burger van parked there for a few hours each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The small car park near the war memorial has spaces for about 30 cars. Unfortunately, organised walking groups regularly use the car park to start and end their walk. This results in spaces being unavailable, for other users, for four or five hours at a time.

A reader is fed up of not being able to park at his local beauty spot, due to organised walking groups taking up spaces.

On February 7, I observed the problem caused for regular users, and casual visitors, to the burger van being unable to park. This resulted in chaos on the A60 and a huge drop in income for the owner of the coffee van.

I am sure the organisers of the walking groups do not realise the problems they are causing, but wonder if they have thought of using alternative car parks such as at Carr Lane Park. There are also other alternatives in the vicinity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwin A. Tattersall

Warsop

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad