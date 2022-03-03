Serious questions need to be asked of the planning department at Mansfield Council.

Why is this development being allowed, even encouraged, with the information out there with the proven documented reasons why it should not take place as presented?

The southern site off Sookholme Lane is excessively over-developed and parking arrangements do not comply with current standards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the proposed site, off Stonebridge Lane, Warsop.

A section will include ‘mews’ designed with narrow roads and Traffic Regulation Orders will be in place. Consequently there will be restricted parking where home owners will incur parking tickets and also be responsible in the future for the condition and upkeep of the roads, including resurfacing, not Highways at Nottinghamshire Council. This will affect about 94 homeowners.

In addition to the above, very serious problems with flooding are bound to occur.

The underlying ground conditions with only 0.4 metres down to 0.3m and 0.2m in places of topsoil and clay-like subsoil, prevent rain water soaking away. Therefore two large SuDS/ponds are provided – a dangerous 3m deep – to collect the surface water with overflow to pollute the River Meden.

The whole site is underlaid by principal bedrock aquifer, which gives Warsop its drinking water.

The Lenton Sandstone Formation has been designated a Groundwater Source Zone SPZ3 (Total Catchment). This is the area around the supply source within which all the groundwater ends up at the extraction point, the point from where water is taken.

“This has been extended to some zones where there is protective geology cover such as clay – this applies at this site – because activities below the surface, such as deep drilling (the SuDs) could create pathways for pollutants to enter the groundwater”. The above will happen when the SuDs are excavated.

All documents relating to the above are on the planning website and available for all to see, but planners choose to ignore the findings, with the result that there will be danger from parking problems, acute flooding problems and future illness for Warsop people from drinking polluted water.

Maureen Briggs

A very concerned resident