I regularly try to shop and go to appointments on my bike. I was really surprised to find I am not allowed to cycle through the centre of Mansfield, quite a big area.

My bike is heavy and difficult to push long distances. I have cycled in several cities abroad, including Seville, Valencia and Alicante. You can literally cycle through the cities from one end to the other on clearly designated bike lanes.

These lanes protect the general public and keep public spaces safe. I understand some people can cause a nuisance on bikes and bad behaviour needs to be stamped out.

But the rule no-one can cycle through the town centre is hitting a nail with a sledgehammer. People should be encouraged to get on their bikes and leave their cars at home.

A painted path through the centre would solve the problem and bikers told when coming off the path they need to walk.

Hopefully this is something that could be resolved in the near future.

Jo Burland

Notts

