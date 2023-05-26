News you can trust since 1952
Letter: Our town needs more than just words from the Mayor

So Andy Abrahams promises you the earth and then, in the next breath, says "we'll have to review every service we provide to balance the books. We may have some tough decisions ahead."
By A Keeton
Published 26th May 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

Wow! That's a true politician talking there. Sorry but hasn't he been the Mayor for the past four years?

He also brings austerity into it but fails to mention the reason for those ten hard years. This has been publicised many times: the outgoing finance minister for his party in 2010 left a note for the incoming finance minister saying there was no money left in the kitty.

Very grown up.

A reader letter says they are frustrated that the town needs action not words at the moment to improve it.
A reader letter says they are frustrated that the town needs action not words at the moment to improve it.
A Keeton

Mansfield

