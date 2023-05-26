Wow! That's a true politician talking there. Sorry but hasn't he been the Mayor for the past four years?

He also brings austerity into it but fails to mention the reason for those ten hard years. This has been publicised many times: the outgoing finance minister for his party in 2010 left a note for the incoming finance minister saying there was no money left in the kitty.

Very grown up.

A reader letter says they are frustrated that the town needs action not words at the moment to improve it.

A Keeton

Mansfield

