I would agree the need for some yellow lines to maintain traffic flow at pinch points, but it should be remembered that the roads were built for and paid for by the users.

They are not playgrounds for children or exclusive to minorities like cyclists, they are for all road-users to travel along and, if they wish, to stop and park wherever it is suitable.

I speak as a driver of 58 years’ experience with an all-types PSV and a HGV licence, so I think I can have an idea of what works.

A driver with 58 years’ experience has his say on the roads and its users.

John Greaves

By email

