News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Letter: Our roads were built for us all to use

The reason for much of the congestion on some of the roads in our country has been, and still is, caused by the restrictions imposed on traffic already by anti-car measures, which create funnelling onto these roads and set the traffic lights to give priority to lesser roads at junctions.
By John Greaves
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read

I would agree the need for some yellow lines to maintain traffic flow at pinch points, but it should be remembered that the roads were built for and paid for by the users.

They are not playgrounds for children or exclusive to minorities like cyclists, they are for all road-users to travel along and, if they wish, to stop and park wherever it is suitable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I speak as a driver of 58 years’ experience with an all-types PSV and a HGV licence, so I think I can have an idea of what works.

A driver with 58 years’ experience has his say on the roads and its users.A driver with 58 years’ experience has his say on the roads and its users.
A driver with 58 years’ experience has his say on the roads and its users.
Most Popular

John Greaves

By email

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:HGV