Letter: They are standing up to Putin for the sake of humanity
I have no Ukrainian blood in me, but what I share with them is common, decent humanity. I admire their standing up to Putin.
I’m sure that, for every British resident who shows only self-interest, there are thousands who know that our discomfort is a drop in the ocean compared to the hell every Ukrainian is going through.
Rosemary MacDonald
By email
