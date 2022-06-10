He appears to be oblivious to the groundswell of sincere respect and affection for our Queen held by a huge majority in this country.

The stirring scenes in central London over the Bank Holiday, of vast crowds celebrating our national heritage, were very uplifting, demonstrating once again that our Monarchy is the envy of the world.

As to his point about value for money, what the Queen attracts to this country in terms of tourism alone is priceless.

"What the Queen attracts to this country in terms of tourism alone is priceless", says one reader.

Mary Robinson

Mansfield

