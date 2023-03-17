News you can trust since 1952
Letter: Our Governments just keep making a mess of it

Excuse my laughter, but did I hear Sir Keir Starmer say the Tories should concentrate on smashing the smuggling gangs that arrange the Channel crossings for economic migrants who come here and pilfer our hard-earned cash?

By Terry Palmer
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:29 GMT

We should stop giving them our money as a starter.

Do we send 'special services" to certain parts of Africa and even safe countries like Albania to carry out Starmer's wishes and his stupid opinion?

Starmer, and his front bench team, will just carry on with Tony Blair's 'open door' policy of "let them all in" if they ever get the keys to No 10.

A reader has no faith in those in power when it comes to controlling our borders.
I've never voted Tory in my life but after Blair and Brown’s 13 years of "making a mess of it", I'll never be voting Labour again either.

Maybe Sir Keir Starmer should make allowing economic migration his number one commitment in his manifesto at the next General Election. See how far he gets with that one.

Maybe Sue Gray could help him write it, in capital letters of course.

Terry Palmer

By email

