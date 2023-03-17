We should stop giving them our money as a starter.

Do we send 'special services" to certain parts of Africa and even safe countries like Albania to carry out Starmer's wishes and his stupid opinion?

Starmer, and his front bench team, will just carry on with Tony Blair's 'open door' policy of "let them all in" if they ever get the keys to No 10.

A reader has no faith in those in power when it comes to controlling our borders.

I've never voted Tory in my life but after Blair and Brown’s 13 years of "making a mess of it", I'll never be voting Labour again either.

Maybe Sir Keir Starmer should make allowing economic migration his number one commitment in his manifesto at the next General Election. See how far he gets with that one.

Maybe Sue Gray could help him write it, in capital letters of course.

Terry Palmer

By email

