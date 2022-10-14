It was the kind of command that would have been most useful in the Bible story of Daniel, when he was thrown to hungry, wild lions in their den, and, quite reluctantly, became the world's first lion-tamer.

Personally, I have no experience of ‘shutting the mouths of lions’, but I do have an understanding of church congregations and know a number of Sunday worshippers, in many a pew, whose mouths are being shut Sunday after Sunday.

Here, in this area, we have numerous churches and gatherings, with some quite large and ‘buzzing’ with many young people in attendance. A youthful atmosphere in church life is most desirable, but in the rush to accommodate youth, we must not forget the senior citizens.

An appeal from a reader for ministers to provide hymns for both young and old.

During the height of the pandemic, I ‘toured’ the internet and looked in on a number of different churches.

In some ways the charismatic and evangelical churches have gone overboard, and it has become fashionable to sing only the latest, modern songs, during their worship time.

This ‘fashion’ can leave elderly worshippers on the fringe of church life; out of their comfort zone, with their mouths firmly ‘zipped’, because the songs sung are not of their generation.

More than 90 per cent of Evangelical churchgoers will have no participation in any way in a church service, except congregational singing. It is therefore vital that every Sunday song leaders lace together a worship-package that includes a mix of both new and old compositions, with, dare I say it, even a traditional, lively hymn thrown in.

So, may I appeal to all ministers and worship leaders to bear in mind the all-age aspect of their churches and to balance their choice of songs accordingly. This will ensure everyone is involved and hopefully ‘shut your mouth’ will cease to be the experience of older worshippers.

Ken Calder

Newthorpe

