Letter: Our area could take a lead from North Wales on cleanliness

We have just spent time in North Wales.

By S Thompson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 20:20 BST- 1 min read

What impressed us and fellow travellers was the cleanliness of the resorts, no litter.

There were many more litter bins than we are used to seeing in this region, along with regular road sweepers. Councils across our region please take note. Along with the cleanliness, what was also noted was how much better pavement trees were looked after

S Thompson

A letter this week about how clean North Wales is compared to our area.
By email

