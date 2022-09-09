In his young days, one of my sons was a member of a boys’ football team which was invariably beaten 20-0 or thereabouts.

You won’t get scores like that on Match of the Day, but they were young, and clearly the ex-Arsenal footballer (he said) trainer was useless at controlling 11 young lads all desperate to score the goal.

It does sometimes help to operate as a team.

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

