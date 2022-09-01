Letter: Only a short move away if you're not happy here
There are some seemingly unhappy letter writers to the Chad who find only fault with this country and its citizens and see only virtue in the European Union.
I disagree with their views but enjoy hearing what they have to say.
What puzzles me though is why, given that their paradise on earth is only a short boat ride away, they prefer to live here?
Tony Emery
