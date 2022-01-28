While reading the latest edition, I started to wonder whether the local community would consider helping and supporting me.

I have been advised to research a hobby that would help keep both my mind and memory more active and alert.

I have taken up collecting foreign coins and banknotes from people who have no use for them anymore. But now I require more samples to continue with my research.

A letter is asking readers to send in their old foreign coins and notes.

If anyone can help, contributions would be greatly appreciated. Please send to me at 1 Ashdale Road, Arnold, Nottingham, NG5 8BH. Postage will willingly be reimbursed.

Richard Jerram

Notts

