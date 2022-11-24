So let’s do it now!

They deserve it of course, and in this way a strike could be avoided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholas Bostin

A reader feels that money saved after leaving the EU should go towards nurses' pay.

By email

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.