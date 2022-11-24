Letter: Nurses deserve better pay so let's give it them now
It has been calculated that the £350 million that the Brexiteers claimed would be saved every week and redirected to the National Health Service once we left the European Union could now be used to pay every nurse currently working in this country an extra £50,000 a year.
So let’s do it now!
They deserve it of course, and in this way a strike could be avoided.
Nicholas Bostin
