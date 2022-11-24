News you can trust since 1952
Letter: Nurses deserve better pay so let's give it them now

It has been calculated that the £350 million that the Brexiteers claimed would be saved every week and redirected to the National Health Service once we left the European Union could now be used to pay every nurse currently working in this country an extra £50,000 a year.

By Nicholas Bostin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

So let’s do it now!

They deserve it of course, and in this way a strike could be avoided.

Nicholas Bostin

A reader feels that money saved after leaving the EU should go towards nurses' pay.

By email

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

NursesEuropean UnionMansfieldChad