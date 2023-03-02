Many of the calls and messages we receive are from children suffering from loneliness – often a catalyst for mental health problems.

The latest figures published by Childline showed the service is contacted on average 15 times a day by children struggling with loneliness.

Children and young people don’t need to be physically alone to feel lonely. They might be surrounded by other people but still feel like they’re on their own. Maybe they’re struggling to make friends or have low self-esteem.

The NSPCC has launched a campaign called 'Day in the Lonely', for children suffering with loneliness.

Often, young people with low moods will spend a lot of time in their bedrooms or online, which can exacerbate their loneliness.

We are encouraging young people to speak about their loneliness and mental health issues early on, so it does not escalate to crisis point. We also want to encourage parents and carers to help young people find support early, either by speaking openly with them about how they are feeling, or by contacting our counsellors.

Children and young people can contact Childline for free, confidential support and advice 24 hours a day online at www.childline.org.uk or on the phone on 0800 1111.

Adults worried about a child can phone the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 8005000 or email [email protected]

Max Baker

Volunteer co-ordinator at Nottingham Childline

