The old Beales store will need some adaptations to make it fit for purpose.

I hope the ground floor does become a market hall, housing a variety of stalls to provide for shoppers everyday needs.

The upper floors will need to be turned into office accommodation for the council.

Plans for new headquarters for Mansfield District Council are looking very likely, says a reader.

I don’t understand why people are using the term ‘hub’.

Surely it’s going to be the new town hall.

I think that the building needs to be given a name.

I would favour calling it something like Robin Hood House or Sherwood House, rather than naming it after a notable local politician as that would be divisive, given that power has swung between Labour, Independents and Conservative parties in recent years.

I assume there will be a council chamber and meeting rooms in the new headquarters. Perhaps these areas could be given names to honour local people.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the council to provide the people of Mansfield with a building to be proud of.

This could be the first step to Mansfield becoming a unitary authority like Doncaster, and perhaps also to achieving city status, which is something Doncaster and Bolsover have applied for.

John Heath

Mansfield

