Nothing new there, just not all that common.

Then all of a sudden they start vaping. I could see the vapes of different bright colours. After decades, kids are still smoking and that saddens me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I remember when I was still in secondary school back in the 90s.

"Don’t parents and schools teach kids not to smoke?", asks one reader.

I was just walking along and this kid of about six or seven was holding a cigarette and asked me for a light. When I told him that I don’t smoke and neither should he, the result was me being sworn at.

Don’t parents and schools teach kids not to smoke?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon White

Notts

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.