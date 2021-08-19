Letter: Nothing easy at all about this peeling challenge

They are certainly not easy to peel.

At the checkout, I mentioned this to the lady at the till. She giggled and told me her husband had the same issue.

In his case, he saw it as a challenge and tries to peel in one piece… he has actually done it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One reader jokes about the difficulty of peeling a satsuma.

This is the equivalent of a golfer’s hole-in-one.

I suggested that she arranges for him to do an in-store demo for us mere mortals who just receive a jet of stinging citric acid in the eye when we plunge our thumbs in, attempting to peel.

Jeremy Biggin

By email

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.