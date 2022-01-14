I’m not happy with the knighthood either (that’s the second time we’ve agreed in print recently – people might start talking!). However there are profound differences of opinion as to why I object to Blair’s ennoblement.

It’s not because Blair is and always was a closet Tory; my paramount objection is Blair’s support of Margaret Thatcher’s vicious planned destruction of socialist values in Britain (echoing America) and

Blair’s abolition of Clause 4, which outlawed the fundamental principle of honesty and integrity on which the Labour Party had been governed from its inception.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m not happy with the knighthood either.", writes one reader about Tony Blair.

As an afterthought, have the Tories so few misbehaving ministers and appointees that Anderson needs someone from the dim and distant past to keep him occupied?

Or is the party desperate to divert attention from current scandals? David Cameron for example? There are others!

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.