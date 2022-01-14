Letter: Not too happy about prospect of knighthood for Tony Blair
Lee Anderson (Ashfield’s turncoat former Labour councillor and office assistant to Ashfield’s previous Labour MP) mentions in his latest e-newsletter that he isn’t happy with Tony Blair being awarded a knighthood. Apparently Blair is too rich!
I’m not happy with the knighthood either (that’s the second time we’ve agreed in print recently – people might start talking!). However there are profound differences of opinion as to why I object to Blair’s ennoblement.
It’s not because Blair is and always was a closet Tory; my paramount objection is Blair’s support of Margaret Thatcher’s vicious planned destruction of socialist values in Britain (echoing America) and
Blair’s abolition of Clause 4, which outlawed the fundamental principle of honesty and integrity on which the Labour Party had been governed from its inception.
As an afterthought, have the Tories so few misbehaving ministers and appointees that Anderson needs someone from the dim and distant past to keep him occupied?
Or is the party desperate to divert attention from current scandals? David Cameron for example? There are others!
Tony Olsson
Kirkby
