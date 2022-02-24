We did complete a parish council survey some years ago, but heard absolutely nothing about the findings, which I presume, did not go in their favour.

From what I recall, should we spend thousands on repairing the Town Hall, which has been neglected for about 30 years, or hang bunting on High Street.

Seriously?

A letter this week is disappointed with the response from Warsop District Council

I did ask what input the council had had regarding the proposed gypsy sites.Coun Andrew Burgin’s response to me was ‘do it yourself’.

Howard Maddock

Meden Vale

