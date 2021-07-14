Letter: Not enough passengers to justify a railway station at King’s Mill

As I’ve stated several times, the Robin Hood Line is the wrong side of the lake to provide a halt for use by hospital patients and staff.

The disruption and expense of diverting the line between Mansfield and Sutton Parkway would be horrendous.

With several bus services providing access to the stop outside the hospital from a much wider catchment area than the train can provide, there won’t be enough rail passengers to justify the project.

One reader argues that there will not be enough passengers to justify a train station near to King's Mill Hospital

Replacing Selston and Pinxton station seems a reasonable request, though I’ve no idea if it can be justified economically.

Why is Mr Fletcher asking for better connections from the Robin Hood Line to Shirebrook?

The Robin Hood Line already has a station at Shirebrook. Perhaps he wants to be able to get from Pinxton to Shirebrook?

Tony Olsson

Kirkby-in-Ashfield

