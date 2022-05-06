I’ve given up trying to see our GP. You can’t get through and if by some miracle you do, it’s gone 9am, and you are told you should ring before 9am.

What on earth do you think I have been doing?

I decided to just suffer with the ailments I have and, if they kill me, well it’s one less person trying to see a doctor.

A letter this week about the difficulties of seeing a doctor.

I would have thought being a doctor was a vocation, wanting to save lives and help others. Surely that’s what they are there for, but it seems it’s just moaning about the hours they are expected to do.

When they were at uni all those years, surely they knew it would be hard work and lots of hours.

Jayne Grayson

By email

