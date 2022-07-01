It is also playing into his hands; that lets him off the hook.

Many politicians of both parties are extremely hard-working.

They would not dream of behaving in the same way as Boris Johnson.

One reader says not all politicians behave in the same way as the PM.

Incidentally, in party terms, the present score of fixed penalty notices during the current scandal is as follows: politicians and employees of 10 Downing Street 126, Labour 0.

Ms Humphries is also wrong about Labour's policy on the European Union.

They have no plans or even the remotest intention of trying to reverse the Brexit referendum result.

Perhaps they should; the Resolution Foundation has recently calculated that, as a result of reduced productivity and growth, Brexit will cause British workers over the next eight years to lose about £470 each year.

Stephen Bailey

Mansfield

