This is a charity that is extremely close to our hearts.

Our brother, Josh, sadly died from a sudden cardiac arrest in 2021 while he was playing cricket. CPR was attempted before he was taken to hospital, but nothing could be done to save him. He was just 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We later found out he had a heart condition called arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, which is genetic and something we continue to be monitored for.

Do you know someone who deserves a Heart Hero award?

This is why we’re so passionate about supporting the BHF and know there is more research that needs to be done, which could prevent others from losing their loved ones.

Every fundraiser, volunteer and researcher are an essential part in making this happen, and the BHF’s Heart Hero Awards celebrates those who have made a difference to those affected by heart conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without them, the groundbreaking work the BHF does just wouldn’t be possible.

Entries are now open, so please show your support and nominate your heart heroes by visiting bhf.org.uk/hhanominate

Becky and Ellie DownieBritish Heart Foundation ambassadors and Olympic gymnasts

For another letter click here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.