They all want to speak on the phone. Imagine all the stress patients have gone through.

There is no reason anymore for not getting a face-to-face appointment with your GP, now the pandemic is over.

I don’t know what the reason is but I feel that the GPs are betraying the very needy patients who are under their care.

It’s a new trend that I feel some of these GPs are comfortable with. Shocking.

Peter Gill

By email

