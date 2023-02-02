I then realised that they had completely eradicated a beautiful large buddleia that is amazing every year, lasts for months, and is continuously covered in butterflies of all types and different kinds of bees and moths.

I really was appalled, as it only needed cutting back.

I thought the Forestry Commission was all about conservation and our wildlife.

Do they not care that all our insects are having a really terrible time?

If these people wanted to do something constructive, maybe they could have gone and picked up some of the constant litter thrown about by the morons in the local area, which I do often myself.

Mrs Thomas

Notts

