This is blatant discrimination against the majority of Ashfield residents.

If you go online you will find dozens of alternative nationalities which you can change it to, but it will not let you enter English.

Could this be lingering sour grapes from the council, who I feel always wanted us to be ‘European’ i.e. members of the EU?

A reader is angry he is being classed as British and not English.

Mick Pembleton

Kirkby Woodhouse

