The workforce in the NHS is going on strike because they are overwhelmed, exhausted, demoralised and underpaid.

One-in-nine nurses in the NHS left last year. The reason for this is the chronic underfunding of the NHS by the Tories since 2010.

Mike Baldwin

A reader explains why he believes nurses are going on strike.

By email

