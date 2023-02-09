News you can trust since 1952
Letter: NHS workforce is exhausted

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine states that 300-500 people every week are dying because of delays in Accident and Emergency.

By Mike Baldwin
The workforce in the NHS is going on strike because they are overwhelmed, exhausted, demoralised and underpaid.

One-in-nine nurses in the NHS left last year. The reason for this is the chronic underfunding of the NHS by the Tories since 2010.

Mike Baldwin

A reader explains why he believes nurses are going on strike.
By email

