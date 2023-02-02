Letter: News about former Beales' store is a positive move for our town

The council was severely complained about when the Civic Centre was to be built. Over several years, the council services have dramatically changed. Like many, they had a large typing pool, housing and rent collectors’ areas, plus cashiers. I don't think the banqueting suite is used too much.

The council had previously tried to vacate to the former Bolsover council offices. That was opposite the former Westwick architects and the former Mansfield Brewery offices. Both attempts failed.

The eventual relocation will certainly greatly improve the town. The current building is a 'blot', not very encouraging for the town to anyone who decides to visit it.

A thumbs up from a reader this week regarding news about the old Beales' store.

The eventual replacement will put extra footfall into the town and be used by other people, and will be easy to get to, particularly by public transport.

The area where the former indoor market stood will improve the area. Some will no doubt criticise and complain, even though the wider picture is of course for much-needed major improvement. The town certainly needs all the improvement it can get, otherwise it would just have a long-term large and empty building in one of the main areas.

It will certainly be interesting to see the development and it's conclusion!

Mark Wilson

Mansfield

