Letter: Never forget that Mansfield is a town in its own right

I recently viewed three TV programmes that mentioned our town: BBC1 about the landslip at Berry Hill, another about former football referee Harold Davey on ITV4, and the last one about the murder of Gladys Godfrey at Ladybrook.

On each occasion, the broadcasters used the words ‘Mansfield, Nottingham’ when naming our community, whereas they should have said “Mansfield, Nottinghamshire (or Notts)".

I might be pedantic, but we are nothing to do with Nottingham. We are a totally separate town.

I never see Newark or Worksop being associated with Nottingham like this in the media.

What makes it particularly annoying is several suburbs of Nottingham, places like West Bridgford and Gedling, insist on including ‘Notts’ in their addresses, even though their postal address is ‘Nottingham’!

Mansfield needs to promote itself as a town in its own right and this isn’t helped if we are thought of being under the wing of Nottingham!

I imagine Mansfield Council has a publicity department. I hope they will take up this inaccurate profile of our town by broadcasters. Of course we should all be shouting the praises of own town, shouldn’t we? I recall the publicity slogan ‘Not Much Matches Mansfield’.

I think it’s time we dusted the cobwebs off and started using this message again!

John Heath

Mansfield

