I have not witnessed this myself, apart from some supermarkets with no tomatoes and cucumber. Is this really worth commenting on, as I really do not miss these in winter anyway.

Apart from that, our local farm shop has all the usual veg with nothing missing.

This fearmongering about lack of food has been going on from the start of the pandemic, and people are still ruled by it.

One reader isn't having any problems getting hold of fresh produce.

At one time, we never had summer products in winter, so it’s not the end of the world is it? Look at strawberries for a start. In winter, they have no taste at all. Better to wait to when they are naturally grown in this country.

Mrs Thomas

Mansfield

